US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
The RBI said it received 123 bids for 62.42 billion rupees at 2018 bond auction --Accepts 74 bids for 29.77 billion rupees at 2018 bond auction --Partial allotment of 33.18 pct on 3 bids at 2018 bond auction --Accepts all 7 non-competitive bids for 231.9 million rupees at 2018 bond auction For more details on the auction, see:
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)