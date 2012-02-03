US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
The RBI said received 110 bids for 61.21 billion rupees at 2041 bond auction. --Accepts 76 bids for 29.93 billion rupees. --Partial allotment of 15.93 pct on 4 bids. --Accepts all 5 non-competitive bids for 66.72 million rupees. For more details on the auction see:
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)