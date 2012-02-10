US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
Feb 10 --RBI receives 267 bids for 137.19 bln rupees at 2024 bond auction --Accepts 101 bids for 59.81 bln rupees --Partial allotment of 25.56 pct on 7 bids --Accepts all 8 non-competitive bids for 185.5 mln rupees For more details on the auction see: (Editing by Ted Kerr)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.