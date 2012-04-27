April 27 * RBI says receives 133 bids for 75.36 bln rupees at 2018 bond auction. * Accepts 79 bids for 39.92 bln rupees. * Partial allotment of 37.46 pct on 7 bids. * Accepts all 6 non-competitive bids for 82.5 mln rupees. * For more details on the auction, see: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)