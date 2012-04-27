US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
April 27 * RBI says receives 133 bids for 75.36 bln rupees at 2018 bond auction. * Accepts 79 bids for 39.92 bln rupees. * Partial allotment of 37.46 pct on 7 bids. * Accepts all 6 non-competitive bids for 82.5 mln rupees. * For more details on the auction, see: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)