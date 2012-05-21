MUMBAI May 21 India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on May 25, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday.

The government will sell 60 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds, 40 billion rupees of 8.24 percent 2018 bonds, 20 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2027 bonds, and 30 billion rupees of 8.33 percent 2036 bonds.

($1 = 55 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)