MUMBAI, May 4 * RBI says receives 173 bids for 117.27 billion rupees at 2024 bond auction. * Accepts 158 bids for 79.91 billion rupees. * Partial allotment of 18.65 percent on three bids. * Accepts all 7 non-competitive bids for 85.73 million rupees. * For more details on the auction, click on: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; editing by Malini Menon)