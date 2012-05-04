US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
MUMBAI, May 4 * RBI says receives 173 bids for 117.27 billion rupees at 2024 bond auction. * Accepts 158 bids for 79.91 billion rupees. * Partial allotment of 18.65 percent on three bids. * Accepts all 7 non-competitive bids for 85.73 million rupees. * For more details on the auction, click on: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; editing by Malini Menon)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.