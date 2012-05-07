May 7 India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.84 billion) of bonds on May 11, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday.

The government will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.24 percent 2018 bonds, 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds, 20 billion rupees each of 8.28 percent 2027 bonds and 8.33 percent 2036 bonds.

($1 = 52.9 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; editing by Malini Menon)