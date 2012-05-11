MUMBAI May 11 India sold 150 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) of bonds on Friday and the Reserve Bank of India set a cut off price of 101.43 rupees, yielding 8.5663 percent on 8.79 percent bonds maturing in 2021.

The coupon was lower than the forecast of 8.5856 percent in a Reuters poll earlier in the day.

The cut-off price for 8.24 percent 2018 bonds was 98.52 rupees, yielding 8.5611 percent, the RBI said, higher than the forecast of 8.5490 percent.

For the 8.28 percent 2027 bonds, the cut-off price was 95.09 rupees, yielding 8.8693 percent, higher than the poll forecast of 8.8531 percent.

For the 8.33 percent 2036 bonds, the cut-off price was 93.94 rupees, yielding 8.9462 percent, at par with the poll forecast.

