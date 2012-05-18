MUMBAI May 18 India sold 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on Friday and the Reserve Bank of India set a cut off price of 104.67 rupees, yielding 8.5341 percent on 9.15 percent bonds maturing in 2024.

The coupon was lower than the forecast of 8.5533 percent in a Reuters poll earlier in the day.

The cut-off price for 8.19 percent 2020 bonds was 98.60 rupees, yielding 8.4388 percent, the RBI said, in line with the forecast.

For the 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, the cut-off price was 101.35 rupees, yielding 8.8200 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.8507 percent.

For the 8.33 percent 2036 bonds, the cut-off price was 99.01 rupees, yielding 8.9246 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 8.9549 percent. ($1 = 54.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)