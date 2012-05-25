Defensives drive European shares after UK election upset
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
The Reserve Bank of India says receives 209 bids for 169.96 bln rupees at 2021 bond auction. * Accepts 75 bids for 59.89 bln rupees. * Partial allotment of 92.87 pct on 7 bids. * Accepts all 5 non-competitive bids for 109.9 mln rupees. * For more details, see
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
* Mahanagar Telephone Nigam clarifies on news item regarding raising of 40 billion rupees and a potential sale of Delhi, Mumbai properties