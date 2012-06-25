MUMBAI, June 25 India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.6 billion) of debt on June 29, including 40 billion rupees of a new five-year bond maturing in 2017, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. New Delhi will also sell 70 billion rupees of the 8.15 percent 2022 bonds, and 20 billion rupees each of the 8.97 percent 2030 bonds and 8.33 percent 2036 bonds. ($1=57.1 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)