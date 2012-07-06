* The Reserve Bank of India says receives 275 bids for 182.14 bln rupees at new 14-year 2026 bond auction. * Accepts 75 bids for 59.77 bln rupees. * Partial allotment of 17.81 pct on 18 bids. * Accepts all 7 non-competitive bids for 234.4 mln rupees. * For more details on auction, see: