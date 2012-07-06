BRIEF-SBI exec says cut in RBI's inflation projection "to create room for rate cuts in latter half of year"
* SBI exec says "large cut in inflation projection by RBI in monetary policy is in consonance with ground realities "
* The Reserve Bank of India says receives 151 bids for 99.53 bln rupees at 2020 bond auction. * Accepts 52 bids for 39.95 bln rupees. * Partial allotment of 92.54 pct on 9 bids. * Accepts all 5 non-competitive bids for 48.7 mln rupees. * For more details on auction, see:
MUMBAI, June 7 The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday tightened rules for Indian companies raising rupee-denominated bonds, also known as masala bonds, in a move aimed at closer oversight of a nascent market and getting long-term investors.