* The Reserve Bank of India says receives 151 bids for 99.53 bln rupees at 2020 bond auction. * Accepts 52 bids for 39.95 bln rupees. * Partial allotment of 92.54 pct on 9 bids. * Accepts all 5 non-competitive bids for 48.7 mln rupees. * For more details on auction, see: