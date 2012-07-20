MUMBAI, July 20 India sold 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off of 8.1279 percent or 100.34 rupees on the 8.19 percent 2020 paper, higher th a n 8.1424 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. The cut-off price for 8.33 percent 2026 bonds was 101.06 rupees, yielding 8.2004 percent, the RBI said, higher t han the poll forecast of 8.1847 percent. For the 8.28 percent 2032 bonds, the cut-off price was 98.29 rupees, yielding 8.4593 percent, marginally higher than t he poll forecast of 8.4583 percent. For the 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, the cut-off price was 102.77 rupees, yielding 8.5691 percent, lower t han the poll forecast of 8.5856 percent. For the poll results see: ($1=55.1 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)