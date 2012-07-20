US STOCKS-Wall St opens slightly higher; Thursday's events eyed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)
* The Reserve Bank of India says receives 183 bids for 97.06 billion rupees at 2020 bond auction. * Accepts 79 bids for 39.85 billion rupees. * Partial allotment of 38.23 percent on 5 bids. * Accepts all 7 non-competitive bids for 146.5 million rupees. * For more on auction results, see:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)
June 7 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday but gains were limited as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of major political and economic events expected on Thursday.