US STOCKS-Wall St opens slightly higher; Thursday's events eyed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)
* The Reserve Bank of India says receives 179 bids for 118.26 bln rupees at 2026 bond auction. * Accepts 130 bids for 69.92 bln rupees. * Partial allotment of 29.30 pct on 5 bids. * Accepts all 3 non-competitive bids for 82.5 mln rupees. * For more on auction details, see:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)
June 7 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday but gains were limited as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of major political and economic events expected on Thursday.