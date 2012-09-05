US STOCKS-Caution sets in on Wall St ahead of UK vote, ECB, Comey testimony
* Dow down 0.11 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq flat (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1.67 bln rupees for 2022 bonds * Sets minimum underwriting commitment of 960 mln rupees for 2017 July bonds * Sets minimum underwriting commitment of 720 mln rupees for 2030 bonds * Sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 mln rupees for 2036 bonds * For details on the auction, see
* Dow down 0.11 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq flat (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Kansai Paint Co Ltd plans to invest as much as 9 billion yen ($82.3 million) to build two factories in India - Nikkei