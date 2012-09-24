MUMBAI, Sept 24 India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) of bonds on Sept. 28, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on Monday.

It will sell 60 billion rupees of 8.33 percent 2026 bonds and 40 billion rupees of 8.07 percent 2017-July bonds.

It will also sell 30 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds and 20 billion rupees of 8.33 percent 2036 bonds.

($1=53.5 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)