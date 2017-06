MUMBAI, Sept 17 India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) of bonds on Sept. 21, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on Monday.

It will sell 70 billion rupees of the new 13-year 2025 bonds and 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds.

It will also sell 20 billion rupees each of 8.28 percent 2032 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds.

($1=54 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)