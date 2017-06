(Corrects amount of bonds the RBI can buy to $3.01 billion from $2.41 billion)

March 5 The Reserve Bank of India will buy up to 150 billion rupees ($3.01 billion) of government bonds through open market operations on March 9, the central bank said in a release on Monday.

The total includes a green shoe option of 30 billion rupees.

The bonds that will be bought are 7.80 percent 2021, 8.08 percent 2022, 9.15 percent 2024, 8.24 percent 2027, and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds.

($1 = 49.8 rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; editing by Malini Menon)