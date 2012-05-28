BRIEF-Firstobject Technologies gets order for implementing e-content in 242 TSB schools
* Says gets an order for implementing e-content in 242 TSB schools Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI May 28 India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on June 1, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday.
The government will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, 70 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds, as well as 20 billion rupees each of 8.28 percent 2032 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds.
($1 = 55.2 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* India cenbank to conduct four term repo auctions for 830 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rOlpQl)