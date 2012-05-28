MUMBAI May 28 India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on June 1, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday.

The government will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, 70 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds, as well as 20 billion rupees each of 8.28 percent 2032 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds.

($1 = 55.2 rupees)