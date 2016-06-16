Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI The Indian government and the Reserve Bank of India are assessing the possible fallouts if Britain votes to leave the European Union, Minister of State for Finance Jayant Sinha said on Thursday.
Global policymakers have raised alarm over the June 23 British referendum as fears of a Brexit has rattled financial markets. The pound and the euro have lost value on fears a Brexit could tip the 28-member bloc into recession.
Sinha said the RBI was trying to ensure sufficient liquidity in local markets as a defence against Brexit.
NEW DELHI The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched the homes of former finance minister P. Chidambaram and his son on Tuesday, in a probe into suspected criminal misconduct related to approvals of investment deals.