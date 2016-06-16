Illustration picture of postal ballot papers ahead of the June 23 BREXIT referendum when voters will decide whether Britain will remain in the European Union. REUTERS/Russell Boyce/Illustration/Files

NEW DELHI The Indian government and the Reserve Bank of India are assessing the possible fallouts if Britain votes to leave the European Union, Minister of State for Finance Jayant Sinha said on Thursday.

Global policymakers have raised alarm over the June 23 British referendum as fears of a Brexit has rattled financial markets. The pound and the euro have lost value on fears a Brexit could tip the 28-member bloc into recession.

Sinha said the RBI was trying to ensure sufficient liquidity in local markets as a defence against Brexit.

