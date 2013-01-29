An employee arranges currency notes at a cash counter inside a bank in Agartala January 29, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

MUMBAI The RBI reduced its policy interest rate by a widely expected 25 basis points on Tuesday, taking comfort from cooling inflation as it made the first cut in nine months to support an economy headed for its slowest growth in a decade.

The Reserve Bank of India cut its key repo rate to 7.75 percent, as forecast by a Reuters poll. Subsequently, the reverse repo rate fell to 6.75 percent.

The RBI unexpectedly also reduced the cash reserve ratio (CRR), the share of deposits banks must keep with the central bank, by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.00 percent, which will infuse an additional 180 billion rupees into the banking system.

It left the minimum requirement for banks' government bond holdings at 23 percent of deposits.

Following is a timeline of changes to the CRR since 1992.

RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)

4.00 09-02-2013

4.25 03-11-2012

4.50 22-09-2012

4.75 10-03-2012

5.50 28-01-2012

6.00 24-04-2010

5.75 27-02-2010

5.50 13-02-2010

5.00 17-01-2009

5.50 08-11-2008

6.00 01-11-2008

6.50 15-10-2008

7.50 11-10-2008

9.00 30-08-2008

8.75 19-07-2008

8.50 05-07-2008

8.25 24-05-2008

8.00 10-05-2008

7.75 26-04-2008

7.50 10-11-2007

7.00 04-08-2007

6.50 28-04-2007

6.25 14-04-2007

6.00 03-03-2007

5.75 17-02-2007

5.50 08-12-2006

5.00 02-10-2004

4.75 18-09-2004

4.50 14-06-2003

4.75 16-11-2002

5.00 01-06-2002

5.50 29-12-2001

5.75 03-11-2001

7.50 19-05-2001

8.00 10-03-2001

8.25 24-02-2001

8.50 12-08-2000

8.25 29-07-2000

8.00 22-04-2000

8.50 08-04-2000

9.00 20-11-1999

9.50 06-11-1999

10.00 08-05-1999

10.50 13-03-1999

11.00 29-08-1998

10.00 11-04-1998

10.25 28-03-1998

10.50 17-01-1998

10.00 06-12-1997

9.50 22-11-1997

9.75 25-10-1997

10.00 18-01-1997

10.50 04-01-1997

11.00 09-11-1996

11.50 26-10-1996

12.00 06-07-1996

13.00 11-05-1996

13.50 27-04-1996

14.00 09-12-1995

14.50 11-11-1995

15.00 06-08-1994

14.75 09-07-1994

14.50 11-06-1994

14.00 15-05-1993

14.50 17-04-1993

15.00 08-10-1992

