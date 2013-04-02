The RBI cut its policy rate by 25 basis points on March 19 for the second time since the start of 2013 to help revive flagging growth, but warned that scope for further policy easing was limited.
The Reserve Bank of India cut the key repo rate to 7.50 percent, as forecast by a Reuters poll. Subsequently, the reverse repo rate fell to 6.50 percent.
The RBI kept the cash reserve ratio (CRR), the share of deposits banks must keep with the central bank, steady at 4.00 percent.
It also left the minimum requirement for banks' government bond holdings at 23 percent of deposits.
Following is a timeline of changes to the CRR since 1992.
RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
4.00 09-02-2013
4.25 03-11-2012
4.50 22-09-2012
4.75 10-03-2012
5.50 28-01-2012
6.00 24-04-2010
5.75 27-02-2010
5.50 13-02-2010
5.00 17-01-2009
5.50 08-11-2008
6.00 01-11-2008
6.50 15-10-2008
7.50 11-10-2008
9.00 30-08-2008
8.75 19-07-2008
8.50 05-07-2008
8.25 24-05-2008
8.00 10-05-2008
7.75 26-04-2008
7.50 10-11-2007
7.00 04-08-2007
6.50 28-04-2007
6.25 14-04-2007
6.00 03-03-2007
5.75 17-02-2007
5.50 08-12-2006
5.00 02-10-2004
4.75 18-09-2004
4.50 14-06-2003
4.75 16-11-2002
5.00 01-06-2002
5.50 29-12-2001
5.75 03-11-2001
7.50 19-05-2001
8.00 10-03-2001
8.25 24-02-2001
8.50 12-08-2000
8.25 29-07-2000
8.00 22-04-2000
8.50 08-04-2000
9.00 20-11-1999
9.50 06-11-1999
10.00 08-05-1999
10.50 13-03-1999
11.00 29-08-1998
10.00 11-04-1998
10.25 28-03-1998
10.50 17-01-1998
10.00 06-12-1997
9.50 22-11-1997
9.75 25-10-1997
10.00 18-01-1997
10.50 04-01-1997
11.00 09-11-1996
11.50 26-10-1996
12.00 06-07-1996
13.00 11-05-1996
13.50 27-04-1996
14.00 09-12-1995
14.50 11-11-1995
15.00 06-08-1994
14.75 09-07-1994
14.50 11-06-1994
14.00 15-05-1993
14.50 17-04-1993
15.00 08-10-1992
(Compiled by Shamik Paul)