A man walks past a logo of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in front of its building in Kolkata May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

The RBI cut its policy rate by 25 basis points on March 19 for the second time since the start of 2013 to help revive flagging growth, but warned that scope for further policy easing was limited.

The Reserve Bank of India cut the key repo rate to 7.50 percent, as forecast by a Reuters poll. Subsequently, the reverse repo rate fell to 6.50 percent.

The RBI kept the cash reserve ratio (CRR), the share of deposits banks must keep with the central bank, steady at 4.00 percent.

It also left the minimum requirement for banks' government bond holdings at 23 percent of deposits.

Following is a timeline of changes to the CRR since 1992.

RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)

4.00 09-02-2013

4.25 03-11-2012

4.50 22-09-2012

4.75 10-03-2012

5.50 28-01-2012

6.00 24-04-2010

5.75 27-02-2010

5.50 13-02-2010

5.00 17-01-2009

5.50 08-11-2008

6.00 01-11-2008

6.50 15-10-2008

7.50 11-10-2008

9.00 30-08-2008

8.75 19-07-2008

8.50 05-07-2008

8.25 24-05-2008

8.00 10-05-2008

7.75 26-04-2008

7.50 10-11-2007

7.00 04-08-2007

6.50 28-04-2007

6.25 14-04-2007

6.00 03-03-2007

5.75 17-02-2007

5.50 08-12-2006

5.00 02-10-2004

4.75 18-09-2004

4.50 14-06-2003

4.75 16-11-2002

5.00 01-06-2002

5.50 29-12-2001

5.75 03-11-2001

7.50 19-05-2001

8.00 10-03-2001

8.25 24-02-2001

8.50 12-08-2000

8.25 29-07-2000

8.00 22-04-2000

8.50 08-04-2000

9.00 20-11-1999

9.50 06-11-1999

10.00 08-05-1999

10.50 13-03-1999

11.00 29-08-1998

10.00 11-04-1998

10.25 28-03-1998

10.50 17-01-1998

10.00 06-12-1997

9.50 22-11-1997

9.75 25-10-1997

10.00 18-01-1997

10.50 04-01-1997

11.00 09-11-1996

11.50 26-10-1996

12.00 06-07-1996

13.00 11-05-1996

13.50 27-04-1996

14.00 09-12-1995

14.50 11-11-1995

15.00 06-08-1994

14.75 09-07-1994

14.50 11-06-1994

14.00 15-05-1993

14.50 17-04-1993

15.00 08-10-1992

(Compiled by Shamik Paul)