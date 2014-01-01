The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India has granted qualified central counterparty status to Clearing Corp of India Ltd (CCIL) on Wednesday which will allow banks to eliminate various counterparty exposure risks.

While the CCIL was already guaranteeing transactions in government securities and collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO), from now on, it will also be able to guarantee the dollar/rupee trades, interest rate derivatives and forward rate agreements.

CCIL is the settlement platform authorised and supervised by the RBI and was accorded the qualified CCP licence following the rules consistent with the principles for financial market infrastructure.