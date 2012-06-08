MUMBAI, June 8 Interest rates in India are not too high to affect growth, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty said on Friday.

The country's economy grew 5.3 percent in the March quarter, its lowest level in nine years.

Most economists in a recent Reuters poll expect the central bank to cut its key interest rate by at least 25 basis points on June 18 at the mid-quarter review of the monetary policy. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)