There is still room for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks, RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said in an interview on CNBC-TV18.

"When the space opened up for CRR cut, we used it," he said. "That space still exists, and so if we think it is appropriate we will use it."

The RBI cut the CRR, or the proportion of deposits that banks must maintain with the central bank, by 50 basis points to 5.5 percent on January 24 but kept its key policy rate unchanged.

The RBI will next review monetary policy on March 15.

The CRR cut in January is estimated to have released 320 billion rupees into the banking system.

