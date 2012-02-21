MUMBAI Feb 21 The Reserve Bank of India will consider lowering the cash reserve ratio going ahead, but only at scheduled policy review meetings, a deputy governor said on Tuesday.

The RBI cut the CRR to 5.50 percent from 6.00 percent in late January to ease tight liquidity conditions. It left interest rates on hold because of high core inflation. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Chowdhury; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)