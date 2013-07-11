Duvvuri Subbarao, governor of the Reserve Bank of India, speaks during ''The Citi Series on Asian Business Leaders'' at the Asia Society in New York, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton/Files

INDORE, India India's current account deficit remains high, the chief of the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.

Duvvuri Subbarao, speaking at a press briefing, said it was difficult to say how long the external problems affecting the rupee would persist.

India's current account deficit hit a record 4.8 percent in the last fiscal year and has been a key parameter for the RBI while setting monetary policy.

