India's industrial output falls unexpectedly in February
NEW DELHI India's industrial output unexpectedly fell 1.2 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.
INDORE, India India's current account deficit remains high, the chief of the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.
Duvvuri Subbarao, speaking at a press briefing, said it was difficult to say how long the external problems affecting the rupee would persist.
India's current account deficit hit a record 4.8 percent in the last fiscal year and has been a key parameter for the RBI while setting monetary policy.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Writing by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)
NEW DELHI India's industrial output unexpectedly fell 1.2 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.
NEW DELHI India will launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as planned on July 1 to boost economic growth and state revenues, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday, despite calls from some businesses for a delay.