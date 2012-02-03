MUMBAI Feb 3 Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said the choice of securities in the RBI's open market operations (OMOs) is aimed at achieving the aggregate purchase number.

He said the OMOs were driven by liquidity considerations, not by the government's borrowing programme.

Gokarn also said the RBI would not lift its restrictions on speculative trading in the foreign exchange market just because the rupee has been appreciating against the dollar recently.

