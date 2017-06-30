FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBI deputy Acharya says short-term debt key vulnerability
June 30, 2017 / 2:27 PM / 37 minutes ago

RBI deputy Acharya says short-term debt key vulnerability

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Viral Acharya said on Friday the magnitude of short-term debt was India's "most important source of vulnerability", although he did not mention which levels would spark concern.

Data earlier on Friday showed the proportion of residual short-term debt, which measures outstanding debt that has yet to mature, as a proportion of total external debt fell to 41.5 percent at the end of March from 42.7 per cent a year earlier.

Reporting by Suvahshree Dey Choudhury; Writing by Rafael Nam

