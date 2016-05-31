The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai, India, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

MUMBAI India will make it compulsory for companies to raise funds via corporate bonds for some projects such as infrastructure, said Chandan Sinha, an executive director at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Tuesday.

"We are already talking of moving the corporates towards bonds financing. There would be a compulsory recourse for part financing of their projects," he said at a conference on corporate bonds in Mumbai.

The comments come as India is looking to develop its corporate bond markets, reducing the reliance of companies on a struggling banking sector for funding.

