MUMBAI India's current account deficit could be less in the current fiscal year ending March 2013, compared with the previous fiscal, Reserve Bank of India governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Wednesday at a post-policy conference call with analysts.

For fiscal year 2011/12, India's current account deficit was $78.2 billion, deeper than the $46 billion deficit in 2010/11.

The RBI left its key interest rate unchanged at 8 percent on Tuesday for the second straight review, showing that bringing down stubbornly high inflation is its top priority even as economic conditions deteriorate.

