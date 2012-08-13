THIRUVANANTHAPURAM Aug 13 Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Monday India needs to cut spending rather than rely only on tax increases for sustainable fiscal consolidation.

Subbarao also said the economy needs to grow faster than 6 percent.

Several investment banks, including Citigroup and CLSA, have slashed their India growth forecasts for the current fiscal year to below 6 percent.

Analysts also fear the government will miss its fiscal deficit target of 5.1 percent in the fiscal year ending in March 2013. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rafael Nam)