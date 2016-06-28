A man walks past the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Mumbai, India, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

MUMBAI A government-appointed panel has selected N S Vishwanathan as a Reserve Bank of India deputy governor, replacing incumbent H R Khan, NDTV Profit TV and ANI television news agency reported on Tuesday without citing sources.

Vishwanathan is currently an executive director at the RBI, overseeing the banking regulation and non-banking department. He would succeed Khan, who will retire on July 3, ANI tweeted.

The key departments under Khan are financial markets, external investments and operations, payment and settlements, information technology, foreign exchange and internal debt management.

The RBI currently has four deputy governors.

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)