A police officer stands guard in front of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Mumbai April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty got an extension of two years until June 30, 2014, a release from the central bank said on Friday.

As per a notification in June, Chakrabarty had got an extension of two months until September 14.

"Government of India has re-appointed Dr. K. C. Chakrabarty as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, for a period up to June 30, 2014 i.e. till he attains the age of 62 years or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the release said.

The deputy governor, who was appointed on June. 15, 2009, handles departments including customer services, administration and personnel management, rural planning and credit and urban banks.

He is also the Alternate Appellate Authority under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)