(Updates to add details, quotes)
By Swati Pandey
KOLKATA, India May 18 India's central bank will
continue to use a mix of intervention and administrative steps
to protect the rupee, a deputy governor said, adding the Reserve
Bank of India has adequate reserves to meet its obligations.
"The approach over the last few months have been a
combination of intervention at times when we have felt it will
help us stabilise, and some administrative action. This is the
approach that will work now," Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said
on the sidelines of a banking event in Kolkata on Friday.
The rupee fell to a life-time low of 54.91 to the
dollar on Friday, its third consecutive daily record low, and is
the worst performer among Asian currencies so far this year.
Gokarn said the central bank will not hesitate to take more
steps to stem the falls in rupee if needed.
"I think the steps we have taken have all contributed in
some way to stabilising, and if we need to take more steps, it
will be clearly in that direction," he said.
A slew of factors including rising imports, shrinking
inflows, widening current account and fiscal deficits and policy
stalemate have combined to pound the rupee since its 2012 peak
against the dollar in mid-February.
Global risk aversion due to the euro zone crisis and
Greece's political uncertainty have hit Asian assets, including
the rupee, hard this week.
However, a slew of administrative measures by the RBI in
recent weeks has not been able to prevent the sharp fall in the
rupee.
"In last 2-3 days, pressure has been global and the currency
has responded to that. We want to ensure that if we take any
action there is some scope of impact," Gokarn said.
A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed analysts expect the rupee
to hover near record lows against the dollar for the next month
or so, despite already falling over 1 0 percent since its 2012
peak in February.
The RBI has sold $20.69 billion in spot markets from the
start of September through March and has separately sold dollars
in the forwards market to defend a battered rupee.
(Writing by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)