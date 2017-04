MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was likely selling dollars in late trades via state-run banks, dealers said, in a bid to push up the rupee which has been hit since a part of dollar demand from state-run oil refiners returned to the forex market.

The Reserve Bank of India likely started selling dollars from 62.72 rupee levels, a dealer said. The rupee was last at 62.52/53 versus Thursday close of 62.41/42.

