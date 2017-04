MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run banks to pull back the rupee from one-month lows in late Friday trading, three dealers told Reuters. The RBI likely sold dollars from 62.50 rupee levels, they said.

The partially convertible rupee was last at 62.24/25 versus its Thursday's close of 62.26/27. It fell to 62.56 during the session, its lowest since November 29.

