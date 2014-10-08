Nasdaq tops 6,000 as earnings boost Wall St.; U.S. tax code eyed
NEW YORK The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is working on allowing settlements of government bonds in the Euroclear system, the world's biggest securities settlement system, Deputy Governor H. R. Khan said at a capital markets conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.
The move is likely to make foreign investor access to the local debt market easier and help bring in larger debt inflows.
Khan also said the central bank is looking at more liberalisation under the automatic foreign direct investment route.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Himank Sharma; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
India's IDFC Bank Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by an increase in interest income and a drop in provisions for bad loans.