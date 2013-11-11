The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it would allow foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to invest up to $5 billion in credit-enhanced bonds issued locally by Indian companies.

Credit-enhanced bonds are debt instruments that can be issued by lower-rated companies to improve the credit profile of their debt issuances.

Earlier this year, the RBI allowed non-resident entities to provide credit enhancement to Indian companies.

In a circular issued late on Monday, the central bank said the $5 billion limit would be part of the overall $51 billion quota for corporate debt investment by FIIs.

(Reporting by Himank Sharma and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Kevin Liffey)