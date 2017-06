Rupee notes of different denominations are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI Individual residents who receive foreign currency will not be required to convert the funds into rupees, while exporters and corporates are mandated to do so, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

The RBI had in May directed exporters to convert 50 percent of their earnings in the Exchange Earners Foreign Currency (EEFC) accounts, to protect the rupee from weakening sharply.

