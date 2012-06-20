BRIEF-Hindustan Copper says co gets notice from India Resources for termination of Surda mine ops
* Says received notice from India Resources Limited, special purpose vehicle of Eastern Goldfields Ltd
MUMBAI, June 20 India's central bank on Wednesday fixed the rate of interest on the 2020 floating rate bonds (FRB) for the half year to Dec 20, 2012, at 8.30 percent per annum. (Reporting by Shamik Paul ;Editing by Sunil Nair)
June 8 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday after the European Central Bank left rates unchanged but adopted a more hawkish tone, while investors awaited a testimony by former FBI Director James Comey.