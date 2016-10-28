A police officer stands guard in front of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Mumbai, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) relaxed guidelines on what domestic interest rate futures can be offered on Friday, allowing banks to hedge their short-term interest rate exposure.

Until now, banks could not hedge their interest rate risk on active government bond benchmarks other than 91-day treasury bills.

Registered exchanges can select the underlying instrument or interest rate of new contracts, subject to RBI approval, the central bank said in a circular.

For full statement see: bit.ly/2e4psT7

