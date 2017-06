The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is pictured outside its head office in Mumbai November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India has extended the flexibility of cancelling and re-booking of forward contracts with tenures of more than one year, for companies and exporters to hedge their forex transactions, a statement from the central bank said on Wednesday.

In December last year, the RBI had allowed this flexibility subject to certain conditions.

