May 10 Reserve Bank of India raised the intraday open position trading band in foreign currency to five times of the available net position limit for banks on Thursday.

The rupee rose to 53.64/65 to the dollar immediately after the notification from 53.82/83.

In December, the RBI had imposed restrictions on open position limits to reduce speculative trading in the Indian unit.

Thursday's relaxation will be applicable for positions involving the rupee as one of the currencies, the RBI said. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)