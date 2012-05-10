BRIEF-GPT Infraprojects gets order worth 2.10 bln rupees
June 9 Gpt Infraprojects Ltd: * Says gets order worth 2.10 billion rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2rSkPRI Further company coverage:
May 10 Reserve Bank of India raised the intraday open position trading band in foreign currency to five times of the available net position limit for banks on Thursday.
The rupee rose to 53.64/65 to the dollar immediately after the notification from 53.82/83.
In December, the RBI had imposed restrictions on open position limits to reduce speculative trading in the Indian unit.
Thursday's relaxation will be applicable for positions involving the rupee as one of the currencies, the RBI said. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
Jun 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagyoday Agro Industries ST Bk Fac