MUMBAI India's foreign currency reserves fell to about seven months of import cover at the end of March from eight and half months at the end of September 2011, the Reserve Bank of India said in a report released on Thursday.

The estimate for import cover assumes an extreme case of no export earnings.

India's forex reserves fell to $289.15 billion as of August 3 from $311.5 billion at the end of September. Reserves were at a record high of $320.39 billion on October 28, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"The main reasons for (the) decline in foreign exchange reserves were intervention in the domestic foreign exchange market and effect of revaluation," the RBI said.

A sharp decline in foreign fund inflows as a result of eurozone uncertainty and slowing domestic economic growth has dragged the Indian rupee to a series of record lows since December, forcing the central bank to sell dollars from its reserves to protect the local currency.

The rupee touched a lifetime low of 57.32 to the dollar on June 22, and ended at 55.75/76 on Thursday.

India's ratio of short-term debt to forex reserves rose to 26.6 percent at the end of March from 23 percent last September, the central bank added in its half-yearly foreign exchange reserves management report.

The higher ratio of short-term debt to forex reserves, which could be due to higher debt as well as the fall in reserves, will further eat into India's forex supply.

Former RBI Governor C. Rangarajan, who heads Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's economic advisory council, has suggested attention should be paid to external payment obligations besides the traditional import cover of 3-4 months.

"The ratio of volatile capital flows to the reserves increased from 68.3 percent as at end-September 2011 to 79.9 percent as at end-March 2012," the RBI said.

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)