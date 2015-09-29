March industrial output up 2.7 percent
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
NEW DELHI Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday he would reassess the official gross domestic product forecast for Asia's third-largest economy in the current fiscal year that ends next March.
The government now forecasts that the economy would achieve real growth of around 8 percent in the 2015/16 fiscal year. The pace of growth slowed by more than expected to 7 percent in the quarter to June.
MUMBAI India's annual consumer price inflation eased to a lower-than-expected 2.99 percent in April, helped by smaller rises in food prices, government data showed on Friday.