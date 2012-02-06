Feb 6 The Indian government needs to commit to fiscal consolidation for supporting growth, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the country's central bank, said on Monday.

Gokarn said that reining in fiscal deficit was doable.

India is on course to miss the 2011/12 fiscal deficit target of 4.6 percent of GDP. Many private economists believe the country will miss the target by almost a percentage point. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)