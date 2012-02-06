US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
Feb 6 The Indian government needs to commit to fiscal consolidation for supporting growth, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the country's central bank, said on Monday.
Gokarn said that reining in fiscal deficit was doable.
India is on course to miss the 2011/12 fiscal deficit target of 4.6 percent of GDP. Many private economists believe the country will miss the target by almost a percentage point. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.